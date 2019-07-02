Westminster Christian football seniors bond with bible study

It's a night of food, fellowship and devotion.

"Even though you can Snap Chat, or text them whenever, just being face to face and talking to people, growing closer, it's very nice," Senior Clay Doll said.

"Sometimes in the Bible, especially Paul, he talks about being a community with each other and fellowship," Senior Sam Sheppard said.

On Mondays, Westminster Christian Academy football coach Louis LeBlanc invites the senior players over to his house for dinner and bible study.

"Really not trying to make us better football players, really trying to make us better men," Sheppard said.

It's not required by the school. Coach Leblanc says he wants players to form real connections, outlasting their high school football careers.

"It's just another opportunity to invest in them, as people," LeBlanc said. "We are all about coaching the person first, player second."

That's why Joe Demos says his kids go to WCA.

"I lost my best friend in the world, and my teammate, last Friday, and I promise you the thing I remember is things like this, not stuff on the field," Demos added.

Doll says he feels closer to his teammates since coming to bible study.

"Ultimately it makes us a better team, all together, one through Christ," Doll said.

Coach LeBlanc shares lessons about loving your neighbor, and wants his seniors to lead by example.

"Other people have shown us mercy when we've messed up, we should pass that along," Sheppard said.

Which LeBlanc says is especially important because the Wildcat football players are idolized by kids, including LeBlanc's son, Bennett.

"I want to be like them when I grow up, I want to be a linebacker," Bennet said.

So when it comes to the game of life, Coach LeBlanc's game plan is for each player to be the best version of themselves.

"We try to equip them for that, and to get them to recognize quickly the impact they can have on the next generation," the varsity coach added.