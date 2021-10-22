Westminster Christian Claims 4A Title on the final day of the Super Regional Tournament

The 2021 North Super Regional Volleyball Tournament finished at the Von Braun Center today.

Coming into the Tournament 43 WAAY31 schools qualified and after two days 15 WAAY 31 area schools have advanced to the state volleyball tournament.

2A: Hatton High School was named 2A Region runner-up after falling to Addison in the 2A Region Championship.

3A: Danville, Fyffe, Plainview, and Geraldine will all advance to the state tournament. Plainview defeated Fyffe in the region championship to claim a top seed in the state tournament. Danville won the third-place match.

4A: West Morgan, Madison County, and Westminster Christian all clinched State Tournament Berths. Westminster Christian defeated Madison County in the Region Championship. West Morgan won the third-place match.

5A: East Limestone, Brewer, and Lawrence County will all advance to the State Tournament. East Limestone claimed a 5A North Region Title after defeating brewer in the region championship game. Lawrence County won the third-place match.

6A: Hazel Green and Athens will both advance to the state tournament. Athens claimed the region runner-up title after falling to Mountain Brook in the Region Championship game.

7A: Sparkman and Grissom will both advance to the state tournament. It's the first time the Senators have advanced to the State Tournament in school history. Sparkman defeated Grissom in the third-place match after both schools lost their semi-final games.