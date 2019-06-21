Westminster Christian Academy will host a football camp June 24-June 26 at their campus. The cost of the camp is $85 and is open to anyone in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Visit www.gocatsgo.org to sign up, or Head Coach Louis LeBlanc said athletes are welcome to sign up Monday before the camp starts.
Related Content
- Westminster Christian Academy putting on football camp
- Veterans visit Westminster Christian Academy
- Westminster Christian Academy coach talks playoffs
- Westminster Christian moving on
- Westminster Christian's Michael Parker signs with Alabama
- Westminster Christian wins big over Phil Campbell
- A bond bigger than basketball at Westminster Christian
- Pineview Christian Academy wins state title
- Fox terrier wins at Westminster
- Decatur Heritage Christian Academy performing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr”
Scroll for more content...