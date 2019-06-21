Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Damage reported as severe weather moves across North Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Westminster Christian Academy putting on football camp

WCA football game is for kids kindergarten through eighth grade.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:12 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Westminster Christian Academy will host a football camp June 24-June 26 at their campus. The cost of the camp is $85 and is open to anyone in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Visit www.gocatsgo.org to sign up, or Head Coach Louis LeBlanc said athletes are welcome to sign up Monday before the camp starts. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events