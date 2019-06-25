Westminster Christian Academy football forming future football players

Westminster Christian Academy's football program is molding the next generation of football players during their annual football camp.

These Wildcats players are being watched like hawks this week and the campers are mimicking their every move.

"It's really awesome and just like a humbling opportunity to be a hero in the eyes of little people," WCA senior Nathaniel Pride said.

Pride also told WAAY 31 that he and his teammates just love getting to help out the younger kids because he knows they're the future. Plus, he said it takes him back to when he was a kid.