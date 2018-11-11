Watch the Westminster Christian Academy Cheerleaders fire up the crowd before the Wildcats host Weaver.
Related Content
- Westminster Christian Academy Cheerleaders ready for playoffs
- Westminster Christian Academy Coach talks playoffs
- Veterans visit Westminster Christian Academy
- Westminster Christian's Michael Parker signs with Alabama
- Havoc clinch playoff berth
- 2018 Playoffs Round 1
- Foster Academy celebrates grand opening
- 2018 High School Football Playoffs
- Roy Moore's 'Jewish' attorney practices Christianity
- Flanagan leaving Randolph for Shoals Christian
Scroll for more content...