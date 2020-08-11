Cheerleaders adjusting to coronavirus safety protocols amid pandemic

Despite the impact of coronavirus on colleges across the nation and schools here at home, high school football season is still happening in North Alabama.

But it is not just the football players and band members who are practicing right now, cheer teams are hard at work.

At Westminster Christian Academy, once they got the green light from the Alabama High School Athletic Association to practice, the cheer team did not waste any time.

Of course, several new safety procedures have to be followed to protect them from coronavirus.

Coach Jaime Criss said it has been stressful making sure her kids can stay safe and do what they love, cheer. However, she is confident the policies in place are allowing them to do just that.

"The biggest change for us has been stunting wearing masks," Criss said. "So, we're constantly having to take breaks so they can actually pull down their masks and breath."

When the girls can stay six feet apart, the masks come off.

"Oh shoot, I left my mask at home is like a real thing," Senior Taryn Brown said.

Brown was skeptical cheer would even happen this year.

"It was definitely kind of scary, just like the unknown because we have never had to go through anything like this before," Brown said.

Brown said the tryouts were held virtually. Then, the girls have to work. Now, Criss is just hoping it all works out.

"It's high pressure because we want to continue to cheer," Criss said. "We want to be here, we want to be safe."