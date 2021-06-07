One Killed in University Drive Wreck

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says a person riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Huntsville and pronounced dead on the scene.

It happened on University Drive near Julia Street.

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating the deadly crash.

All lanes of University Drive have reopened.

PREVIOUSLY:

According to Huntsville police, westbound lanes on University Drive from Oster Drive and eastbound lanes from Jordan Lane are closed in reference to a traffic accident.

Madison County Corner Tyler Berryhill told WAAY 31 he's been called to the accident to University Drive.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information.