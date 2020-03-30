Clear
Westbound I-565 exit ramp to Memorial Pkwy, Pratt Ave. in Huntsville closed due to debris on road

Be advised.

Huntsville police say the westbound Interstate 565 exit ramp to Memorial Parkway and Pratt Avenue is closed due to debris on the roadway.

