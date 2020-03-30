Huntsville police say the westbound Interstate 565 exit ramp to Memorial Parkway and Pratt Avenue is closed due to debris on the roadway.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
Related Content
- Westbound I-565 exit ramp to Memorial Pkwy, Pratt Ave. in Huntsville closed due to debris on road
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Huntsville police: Man critically hurt in I-565 exit ramp head-on crash
- All lanes back open after accident blocked traffic on I-565 between Triana Blvd., Memorial PKWY
- Disabled 18-wheeler blocked westbound lane of I-565 near Wall Triana
- Huntsville police: Portion of I-565 ramp to Research Park Blvd closed for construction
- Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle wreck closes westbound I-565 at Madison Boulevard
- Huntsville police: Westbound lanes reopened on I-565 at Greenbriar after wreck
- Huntsville police: Weatherly Road overpass from Memorial Parkway closed for debris removal
- Madison police: Avoid Interstate 565 westbound lanes near Wall Triana exit due to wreck
Scroll for more content...