West Virginia man indicted for traveling to Madison County for sex with minor, child pornography

A West Virginia man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for traveling to Madison County for sex with a minor.

The four-count indictment was filed against Andrew Davis, 35, for one count of traveling from West Virginia to Madison County with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, one count of production of child pornography between November 2019 and January 2020, one count of possessing child pornography in January 2020 and one count of transferring obscene material to a minor between December 2019 and January 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said each count of production of child pornography and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Possession of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor have a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations in Huntsville, the Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

