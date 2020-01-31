West Virginia man arrested for traveling to Madison County for sex with minor, production of child pornography

A West Virginia man is in the Madison County Jail after investigators with Huntsville Police said he had a sexual relationship with a Huntsville teenager and produced child pornography.

Andrew Scott Davis, 36, was booked into jail on Friday, January 24, 2020. He currently faces eight charges and is being held on a $290,000 bond.

Charges facing Andrew Scott Davis: Traveling to Meet a Child for Sex Act $50,000 bond

Production of Pornography with Minors (x3) $50,000 bond each

Possession of Child Pornography (x3) $25,000 bond each

Enticing Child $15,000 bond

Total: $290,000 bond

According to Huntsville Police, Davis contacted the 15-year-old victim about a year ago and continued that communication on an ongoing basis. Investigators said he was using Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Snapchat for that communication.

The victim had also met with him in person, according to police.

According to the warrant for the charges of Possession of Child Pornography, between June 1, 2019, and January 17, 2020, Davis was in possession of a "photo [that] shows the victim 14-15 years of age naked."

Investigators said one of the victim's parents recently caught the communications and contacted police.

Court records show Davis will appear in court on these charges on February 19.