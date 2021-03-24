He came to Madison County to have sex with a minor. Now he’ll spend 15 years in prison

A West Virginia man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for child exploitation involving a teen from Huntsville.

Andrew Scott Davis, 37, pleaded guilty in December to one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

“Protecting our children will always be a top priority of my office,” sais U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

“In today’s world of technology, it is important that parents educate their children about safe and appropriate online behavior and immediately report inappropriate contact between an adult and their child to law enforcement.”

Davis was booked into the Madison County jail on Jan. 24, 2020, where he orginally faced eight charges.

According to Huntsville Police, Davis contacted the 15-year-old victim back in 2019 and continued that communication on an ongoing basis.

Investigators said he was using Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Snapchat for that communication. The victim had also met with him in person, according to police. Investigators said one of the victim's parents recently caught the communications and contacted police.

Davis will have to register as as a sex offender.