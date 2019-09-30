West Morgan vs Brewer grabs AHSAA Offensive Spotlight for Week 5

West Morgan and Brewer combined to score 111 points and amass 934 yards of offense Friday night as the Rebels persevered with a 57-54 win over their Morgan County rivals.

However, it was a defensive play late in the fourth quarter by Rebels linebacker Garrett McCurry on a fourth-and-three play with West Morgan clinging to a 49-47 lead that proved to be the difference as The Rebels and Patriots grabbed the AHSAA Offensive Spotlight for Week 5 of the 2019 prep football season.

McCurry blitzed up the middle to sack Brewer quarterback Wyatt Styles for a 12-yard loss back to the Patriots’ 19-yard line. On the next play, West Morgan’s Zachary Alexander scored and Adam Lucas made the two-point conversion to give the Rebels a 10-point, 57-47 lead. Lucas finished with 180 yards rushing on 18 carries for West Morgan. Quarterback Glavine Segars also accounted for 174 yards and four touchdowns as West Morgan (2-5), coached by Mikel Riggs, captured its second straight win.

For Brewer, Johnathan Morgan gained 268 yards on 27 rush attempts and scored three rushing touchdowns. His scoring runs covered 25, 13 and 9 yards. Riggs’ team also got another big defensive play earlier in the final period when defensive back Caleb Terry intercepted a Patriots pass and sped 92 yards for a touchdown to break a 41-41 deadlock.

The 111 total points is the fourth AHSAA game this season that has accounted for a combined total of more than 100 points. It ranks tied for 31st on the AHSAA list of most points scored in a game by both teams. The 54 points by Brewer ties for fifth place for most points scored by the losing team. The 934 total yards by both teams is the most so far this season in a single contest.