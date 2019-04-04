West Morgan East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority agrees to settle lawsuit against 3M in Decatur

The West Morgan East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority board of directors have agreed to settle their lawsuit against 3M in Decatur. The lawsuit accused 3M and others of contaminating the drinking water in the Tennessee River with potentially cancer-causing chemicals.

The director of the West Morgan East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority, Don Sims, said he cannot comment about the settlement until they and 3M release a joint statement.

On top of the approved settlement with 3M, the board of the water authority also voted to borrow $30 million to build a reverse osmosis filtration system. Director Sims would not say if the borrowing of the money for the filtration system is linked to the settlement.

On Thursday, the board also voted to repeal the rate increase of $9 that would have been phased in over three years. Sims could not say if this is related to the approved settlement.

One man who lives around the corner from the water authority said he sees all of these developments as a good thing.

"It's better than not hearing anything and yeah, the rates not going up, that'll be fantastic. I mean, who wants to pay more?" said Keith Waugh.

WAAY 31 called and emailed 3M to confirm this settlement, but we have not gotten a response yet. In 2018, the water authority also settled their lawsuit against Daikin in Decatur for $4 million.