West Morgan East Lawrence Authority starts reverse osmosis process, thousands of customers get cleaner water

WAAY 31 got an inside look at a new water treatment facility for customers in Morgan and Lawrence Counties.

Operations started this week to help provide safer, cleaner, drinking water.

Hillsboro customer, Ricky Morris, said "It's just like this bottled water."

Morris said he's been drinking water from the West Morgan East Lawrence Water Authority for years.

"They got the technology, they know what's in there," said Morris. "They know what it takes to remove it."

Morris said he trust the science behind the reverse osmosis filtration system used at the new treatment facility located in Lawrence County.

Jeaniece Slater, the General Manager of WMEL, said they're producing the best quality of water for their customers.

"We’ve got a ton of filters for this water to go through," said Slater. "It helps to remove the saltwater out of it."

The reverse osmosis process involves pulling water from the Tennesse River and using pressure to pump the water through membranes, to remove impurities.

Some of the chemicals that will be filtered out are PFOA's and PFO's which were once at the center of a lawsuit. In 2019, the authority settled with 3M. The $35 million dollar settlement helped pay for the new water treatment facility.

"The biggest thing here is to put it out into the community that we’ve made this change, and it’s online and it’s coming to their house," said Slater. "We understand there will be some customers with some apprehension to drinking the water, but what we can tell them is that we’re using the best technology possible to provide drinking water."