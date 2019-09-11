West Huntsville apartments condemned, residents displaced due to storm damage

The strong pop-up storms over the past couple of days caused quite a bit of damage around Madison County. See that here and here.

Repair work on Oakwood Avenue took hours on Wednesday. That was just one of many spots around the county hit by these storms.

Residents around Madison County have been dealing with power outage issues for two days now. It's the result of strong storms that knocked down power lines and trees.

In West Huntsville, 12 units at the Garden Place Apartments were condemned by the city after a tree crashed into them on Tuesday.

"Everybody was going crazy trying to figure out what we're going to do, how we're going to get everybody out, make sure valuables isn't all broken," a resident told WAAY 31.

Stephanie lives right across from where the tree fell. She hopes repairs can be made soon, because she says not everyone has a long-term solution.

"They're not able to get homes as fast as the rest of us, you know? So, they're just trying to figure out what's their next move. How are they going to move? What are they going to do?" she said.

She said the Red Cross stepped in to help residents find temporary shelter for now.