West Elementary School in Russellville closed due to a fire

According to Russellville City Schools, West Elementary School is closed Tuesday because of a fire.
Officials say it started in the computer lab around 1:45a.m. The Russellville Fire Department responded and put out the fire.
Officials say the computer lab is the only room with extreme damage. There is smoke and water damage in other parts of the school that makes closing necessary.
