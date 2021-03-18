‘We're just grateful...God spared our lives’: Cullman County man cleaning up damage from storms

People in Cullman County are just beginning to clean up the damage from the St. Patrick's Day storms.

A lot of the damage in Cullman County is in the Simcoe, Fairview area.

Many people there have trees down in their yards, and powerlines are still being repaired.

A representative from Cullman Electric Cooperative said that around 250 people are still without power Thursday because of the storms. Wednesday night, though, almost 8,000 people lost power.

Now, several people do have structural damage to their homes and other buildings.

One family we spoke with said that it could take weeks or even months to repair some of the damage from Wednesday night.

Justin Keaton was getting ready for bed when he heard a big boom.

"I hear this big boom and I was just thinking the wind was picking up. Then, I hear my mom screaming for me to get up," said Keaton, Cullman County resident.

That's when they saw flashes of orange.

"The power went out," said Keaton.

When they looked outside, they could already see some of the damage from the storm.

"The shed's completely gone. The barn's gone and we can go ahead and see that there's some damage, but then, when we wake up today, it's far worse than what we thought originally," said Keaton.

What they saw in the morning was overturned patio furniture, pieces of metal in the trees and a flattened barn.

"We're just grateful and thankful that God spared our lives and that, you know, we're still alive," said Keaton.

Keaton said he's never seen damage like this before at his house, not even back in 2011 when storms caused major damage all across Cullman County.

The National Weather Service says preliminary results show that the damage in Cullman County was caused by an EF-1 tornado.