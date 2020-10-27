Clear

We're in for a washout Wednesday

The next couple of days will be wet and windy. It all starts tonight when rain moves in from the south, all thanks to a warm front pushing back into North Alabama and of course, Zeta.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 8:15 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2020 8:16 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The next couple of days will be wet and windy. It all starts tonight when rain moves in from the south, all thanks to a warm front pushing back into North Alabama. Rain increases in coverage after midnight and it should be widespread in time for your morning commute Wednesday. You'll need the umbrella, rain boots, and rain jacket to make it through the day if you're spending any length of time outdoors.

Our wet (and windy) pattern is all thanks to Zeta. Although Zeta is still well out into the Gulf of Mexico, the Southeast will start feeling the effects of the storm overnight. Zeta is expected to be at or near Category 1 hurricane strength when it makes landfall Wednesday night. It'll be moving quickly, especially once it moves onshore. The center of circulation grazes our southeastern counties early Thursday morning.

Here's generally how everything will play out over the next 48 hours. Rounds of rain start late tonight and persist through most of the day Wednesday. It'll be muggy and mild and although a break in the rain is possible during the afternoon, everyone will see rain at some point in the day. By Thursday night, our eastern counties will have seen as much as two to three inches of rain with locally higher totals. Farther west, most locations will pick up about two inches.

During the day, Wednesday won't be particularly breezy. That all changes overnight as the center of circulation gets closer to the area. By late Wednesday into early Thursday, wind can be gusting to near 40 mph across our eastern counties. It'll stay breezy through Thursday afternoon. Small limbs and trees can go down in wind like that, so power outages aren't totally out of the question.

Once Zeta moves out, cold air moves in. A cold front will follow quickly on the heels of Zeta, sending in cooler air by the evening and making for a downright chilly day Friday. Morning temperatures Friday start in the upper 40s and we'll only hit the upper 50s during the afternoon. Halloween looks pretty good for Saturday with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 159439

Reported Deaths: 2699
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23443377
Mobile16934315
Tuscaloosa10414140
Montgomery10298197
Madison939496
Shelby743663
Baldwin669469
Lee655065
Calhoun462161
Marshall441150
Etowah431251
Morgan418235
Houston418034
DeKalb346129
Elmore322753
St. Clair299942
Limestone289330
Walker282392
Talladega267435
Cullman250824
Lauderdale231342
Jackson217515
Autauga207431
Franklin206131
Colbert204132
Russell19533
Blount194225
Chilton189332
Dallas187227
Coffee179511
Dale177251
Covington175529
Escambia173030
Clarke135317
Chambers135244
Pike134413
Tallapoosa133087
Marion109729
Barbour10339
Marengo102522
Butler101340
Winston93713
Geneva9167
Lawrence86132
Pickens86018
Bibb84314
Randolph82916
Hale77730
Clay74912
Washington74912
Cherokee74514
Henry7196
Lowndes71428
Bullock64917
Monroe64810
Crenshaw60930
Perry5936
Fayette58413
Cleburne5738
Wilcox57012
Conecuh56113
Macon53720
Lamar5065
Sumter47321
Choctaw39212
Greene34616
Coosa2053
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 249866

Reported Deaths: 3163
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby36685565
Davidson31975343
Knox1284891
Rutherford12017115
Hamilton11867109
Williamson718756
Sumner6184112
Wilson473159
Putnam445657
Montgomery424057
Out of TN415136
Sullivan381946
Madison381479
Bradley361923
Washington356951
Maury338938
Blount337436
Sevier336423
Robertson262842
Hamblen247548
Tipton238123
Unassigned22615
Dyer224732
Gibson217244
Coffee192325
Hardeman190533
Greene181252
Obion179522
Trousdale17768
Bedford174520
Dickson170719
Fayette169825
Anderson169713
McMinn165937
Lawrence164520
Loudon164311
Cumberland161327
Wayne16047
Carter158334
Weakley157326
Jefferson156421
Monroe147228
Warren144910
Lauderdale144117
Henderson142126
Hardin140420
Macon134825
Roane13217
Franklin130220
Haywood129728
Overton122917
Hawkins122625
White119414
Johnson11577
Marshall115710
Carroll115326
McNairy113427
Rhea112418
Cocke108014
Cheatham106911
Campbell103512
Bledsoe10264
Smith99413
Lake9873
Giles98336
Fentress91811
Lincoln9173
Crockett87020
Hickman81015
Henry80211
Marion7839
DeKalb73717
Chester73314
Decatur66311
Grainger6124
Grundy57511
Union5463
Claiborne5286
Polk51713
Humphreys4584
Jackson4535
Morgan4437
Unicoi4333
Houston42317
Benton4219
Cannon4212
Lewis4185
Clay40615
Scott3865
Sequatchie3472
Stewart33611
Meigs3296
Perry3082
Pickett2748
Moore2722
Van Buren2081
Hancock1213

Most Popular Stories

Community Events