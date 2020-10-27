We're in for a washout Wednesday

The next couple of days will be wet and windy. It all starts tonight when rain moves in from the south, all thanks to a warm front pushing back into North Alabama. Rain increases in coverage after midnight and it should be widespread in time for your morning commute Wednesday. You'll need the umbrella, rain boots, and rain jacket to make it through the day if you're spending any length of time outdoors.

Our wet (and windy) pattern is all thanks to Zeta. Although Zeta is still well out into the Gulf of Mexico, the Southeast will start feeling the effects of the storm overnight. Zeta is expected to be at or near Category 1 hurricane strength when it makes landfall Wednesday night. It'll be moving quickly, especially once it moves onshore. The center of circulation grazes our southeastern counties early Thursday morning.

Here's generally how everything will play out over the next 48 hours. Rounds of rain start late tonight and persist through most of the day Wednesday. It'll be muggy and mild and although a break in the rain is possible during the afternoon, everyone will see rain at some point in the day. By Thursday night, our eastern counties will have seen as much as two to three inches of rain with locally higher totals. Farther west, most locations will pick up about two inches.

During the day, Wednesday won't be particularly breezy. That all changes overnight as the center of circulation gets closer to the area. By late Wednesday into early Thursday, wind can be gusting to near 40 mph across our eastern counties. It'll stay breezy through Thursday afternoon. Small limbs and trees can go down in wind like that, so power outages aren't totally out of the question.

Once Zeta moves out, cold air moves in. A cold front will follow quickly on the heels of Zeta, sending in cooler air by the evening and making for a downright chilly day Friday. Morning temperatures Friday start in the upper 40s and we'll only hit the upper 50s during the afternoon. Halloween looks pretty good for Saturday with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.