"We’re having to place these orders and can’t get the medication," a pharmacy employee says about stocking flu medicine

Flu season is now upon us, and pharmacies in North Alabama say their shelves are running low on some over-the-counter medicines, as well as prescription medicines to treat it this year.

A certified pharmacy technician at the Sparkman HealthMart Pharmacy, Mary Harris, said they're already seeing many people coming in needing flu medication. However, getting enough medicine like Tamiflu or Xofluza is showing to be difficult.

“Right now, we are under backorder through our suppliers. They cannot produce it fast enough it seems like," said Harris.

She said the backorder of medicine like Tamiflu and Xofluza changes daily.

Doctors have said we didn't really see a flu season in 2020, compared to how it's showing to be back in 2021.

Harris said between that and the disruption in the supply chain, there have been difficulties stocking their shelves.

"Last year there were so few and we had an overabundance, and now it’s come back, and now, we’re having to place these orders and can’t get the medication," she said.

Prescription medicines to treat the flu aren't the only thing that's harder to come by.

“A lot of people are holding onto what they can get for the symptoms, so a lot of Mucinex, a lot of ibuprofen and Tylenol, things of that nature," said Harris.

She said they're already seeing a lot of pediatric flu cases.

Harris encourages everyone that's able to get the flu shot, to do so.

Doctors tell WAAY 31 that one of the best ways to prevent the flu in addition to getting the flu shot is to wear a mask and wash your hands.