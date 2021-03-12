‘We’re gonna have to earn it': UAH putting rough season behind them as playoffs begin

After a long regular season, one that ended with just three wins, the UAH Chargers are only focused on what comes next as the team heads into the WCHA playoffs.

The Chargers (3-16-1) are riding a seven-game losing streak into their first-round matchup against No. 18 Lake Superior State.

“You can’t look back,” Chargers head coach Lance West said, “it’s all about what’s ahead of you.”

West said his team knows what they’re up against with the Lakers, a team they’ve played four times this year -- losing three and tying one. But in the playoffs, you can’t linger on the past.

“It’s a fresh start. We play a team that we’ve put ourselves in a position to beat, we haven’t and now it’s an opportunity. The work, the grind of going through everything this year, this is what you work for so now there’s nothing to do but put it all on the line,” West said.

The coach said his team knows what they need to do to have success against the Lakers, adding that his players will take the ice with a chip on their shoulders.

“I told the guys, ‘We’re gonna have to earn it. No one owes us anything and this is your opportunity to go out and make a statement.'”

Game one of the best-of-three series kicks off at 6:07 p.m. CST on Friday. The second game is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. on Saturday and the third, if necessary, will be at 4:07 p.m. on Sunday.