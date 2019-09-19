'We’re all just confused:’ Jackson County community left with questions after courthouse shooting

We’re learning more about the man who was shot by a deputy at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Investigators say 72-year-old Fred Swearengin had four loaded magazines with him. Neighbors and courthouse employees say they're trying to wrap their heads around it all.

"We’re all just confused, saddened," said Bill Golden.

Golden lives just north of Woodville in the Letcher community. We met with him to learn more about his neighbor, Fred Swearengin, the man who deputies say walked into the Jackson County Courthouse and drew his weapon Wednesday morning.

"We just couldn't imagine anything like that coming from Fred," said Golden.

He says Fred is quiet and keeps to himself.

"Can't come up with a reason, you know, why that it happened," he said.

People who were inside the courthouse when the shooting happened say they feel the same way.

"It is concerning...like, was there an agenda?" said Michele Willis.

Willis was sitting at her desk when she heard the gunshots just down the hall.

"Kind of felt helpless not knowing exactly what to do," said Willis.

Jackson County officials are offering counseling to those who need it. Soon, officials are meeting to review their active shooter response plans for the courthouse in light of the shooting.