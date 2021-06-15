‘We're a strong community:’ Albertville comes together after deadly mass shooting

People in Albertville are shocked and heartbroken. The city is known to be quiet, but is now under the national spotlight as the scene of a mass shooting.

"A small town like Albertville. We always see about, hear about this in other places, but this morning early, it struck home," Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said after Tuesday's mass shooting.

Two people died and two others were injured after a mass shooting at the Mueller plant.

"It's something we don't have to deal with luckily every day," Smith said.

Michael Dobbins and David Lee Horton were killed in the shooting.

The two injured employees were identified as Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson were injured and have been taken to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment.

The shooter, Andreas Horton, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Guntersville. Officials now working to figure out a motive to try and give some type of relief to the victims and their families.

The community is also coming together showing their support on social media for those impacted. The chief says he knows together they'll be able to move forward.

"Tough times, but we'll get through it. We're a strong community," Smith said.