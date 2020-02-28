‘We’re Landen strong:’ Community shows heart for Lawrence County boy who lost parents in tornado

Family, friends, neighbors and complete strangers gathered Friday night to show their love and support for an 8-year-old Town Creek boy who was seriously injured in a December tornado.

That same tornado killed Landen Godsey’s mom and dad, Keisha and Chase Godsey.

Hundreds attended the event in Moulton. Landen wasn’t able to appear in person, but did videochat with people from his hospital bed at Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham.

"There's not a day that you don't go and see him and he don't have a smile on his face and you walk away feeling encouraged,” said Allison Cross, Landen’s aunt. “You would think it would be the other way around but he actually comforts and encourages us.

"He's overcome so much already and he's such a fighter, and we draw our strength from him."

Many people used one word when talking about the event: Family.

"Whenever the tornadoes hit, it didn't just affect our family, it affected our big family in Lawrence county,” Cross said.

The event raised about $10,000 to help Landen and the Godsey Family.

Shaun Montgomery knew Landen’s parents, and wants to make sure the young man who has experienced so much tragedy knows he is not alone.

"Little small town, but we're pretty strong,” said Montgomery. “We're Landen strong."

Cross said the family can’t thank people enough.

“We’re just... we're completely grateful and overwhelmed with all the support that's come in," she said.