Wells Fargo online banking down across the country

Some customers are reporting on social media that they are having issues at ATMS, too.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 8:55 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 9:08 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Wells Fargo customers are having a hard time accessing their account information Thursday morning.

The company acknowledged on Twitter it is researching problems with online banking and its mobile app. It tells customers to check the @WellsFargo Twitter account for updates.

This is the second time in less than a week that Wells Fargo has had issues. The bank apologized on Friday for a similar outage.

