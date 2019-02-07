Wells Fargo online banking down across the country

Wells Fargo customers are having a hard time accessing their account information Thursday morning.
The company acknowledged on Twitter it is researching problems with online banking and its mobile app. It tells customers to check the @WellsFargo Twitter account for updates.
Some customers are reporting on social media that they are having issues at ATMS, too.
This is the second time in less than a week that Wells Fargo has had issues. The bank apologized on Friday for a similar outage.
