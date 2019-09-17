Well above normal highs again Tuesday

Monday was Huntsville's third 100 degree day of 2019. The long term average is 2 triple digit days per year at the Huntsville International Airport. No major changes expected for Tuesday. Highs top out in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees. Some fair weather clouds will build up in the afternoon heat but no showers or thunderstorms are expected.

We will see a mostly dry cold front drop in the from the north, northeast Wednesday and into Thursday. This could spark isolated showers or even a stray storm but most areas will remain dry. The biggest impact will be highs closer to 90 Thursday and Friday afternoon. Even with this drop in temperatures we're still about 5 degrees above normal.

The next 5-7 days will be mostly dry but chances of rain may start to increase next week. No guarantees at this point but something the Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to monitor.