Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Welfare check leads to drug trafficking arrest in Morgan County

He was found unresponsive outside a service station on the highway.

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 3:03 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett, Stephen Gallien

A welfare check on a man passed out in a car outside a Morgan County service station ended in a drug trafficking arrest, records show. 

Morgan County deputies found Eddie Louis Golden of Center Point unresponsive Wednesday. He was inside a car at the service station on Cotaco Florette Road and Alabama 67 South. 

An affidavit filed Thursday said deputies broke out a car window and noticed "substances in (Golden's) lap ... believed to be controlled substances." Golden was woken up by emergency medical technicians but refused additional medical assistance, and a field test on two substances found in the car identified them as fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

Records show Golden was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He is charged with trafficking in fentanyl and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events