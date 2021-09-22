Welfare check leads to child abuse arrest in Florence

A Florence man is behind bars after officers found two bruised children during a welfare check.

Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said officers responded Tuesday morning to Carver Heights Apartments for a child welfare call. Officers observed two children under the age of 3 with “multiple bruises,” Billingsley said.

Billingsley said after further investigation, Billy Crunk was arrested on two counts of willful abuse of a child. He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.