Welfare check leads to child abuse arrest in Florence

Billy Crunk

Officers found two children with "multiple bruises" in the apartment, an official said.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A Florence man is behind bars after officers found two bruised children during a welfare check.

Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said officers responded Tuesday morning to Carver Heights Apartments for a child welfare call. Officers observed two children under the age of 3 with “multiple bruises,” Billingsley said.

Billingsley said after further investigation, Billy Crunk was arrested on two counts of willful abuse of a child. He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.

