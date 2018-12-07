Weekend weather-related event delays impact on business

Friday, runners at the Huntsville Museum of Art picked up their race packets, but over in Madison the Christmas parade is cancelled.

"Its one of our top ten days of the year, so it is going to hurt us in missing it," Joshua Crowe.

Joshua Crowe is the general manager at Old Black Bear Brewing Company. Its one of the few businesses along the Christmas parade route that stays open late, which means every year during the parade business spikes .

"As good as it is for business it is difficult to please all of those people because we have such a limited space," said Crowe.

Crowe says inclement weather during the parade has had a history of causing problems at the Old Black Bear.

"Last year it was so cold a lot of people wanted to wait for the parade to come by inside the tap room," Crowe.

Crowe says, that makes it difficult for paying costumers to be comfortable. This year his regulars will have some breathing room, since the parade is a wash.

"Losing it hurts from a business standpoint of it , but logistical with the rain I think its good they've decided to cancel it because it just makes it haywire for everybody," Crowe.

The parade won't be re-scheduled. As for the marathon, the race starts at 7am outside the Von Braun Center.