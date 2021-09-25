Clear
Weekend to end on a weather high note

A touch warmer, but Sunday looks like it'll be another gorgeous day.

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 4:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Enjoying the Fall weather? It's sticking around to end the weekend. A touch warmer, but Sunday looks like it'll be another gorgeous day. Much like the past several days, temperatures will kick off on the chilly side - but by late morning the sunshine will warm us back into the 70's. A better chance for more areas to hit the 80's tomorrow with low humidity.

Changes come Tuesday when an airmass packing some moisture moves in and brings the humidity back. Doesn't look like we'll see a sharp increase in temperatures. Highs look to stay in in the mid to low 80's, but prepare for the humidity to return to round out the work week.

