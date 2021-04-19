Weekend sweep leaves Alabama A&M baseball in sweet spot

To say it's been an interesting season for Alabama A&M Baseball would be an understatement.

The team’s first three games -- all part of the Andre Dawson Classic -- were canceled. Then, the team opened the season against Auburn, getting outscored 51 to 2 in that two-game stand.

All year, wins would be hard to come by for the Bulldogs, who entered their series against Mississippi Valley State with only two wins. But the momentum shifted a bit this past weekend A&M upped their win total to six -- sweeping the Delta Devils and scoring 42 runs over that span.

Head coach Elliot Jones said the weekend series was huge for his team, not only because it gives his guys a taste of winning -- which he hopes can be contagious -- but also because the conference wins currently have the Bulldogs in position to make the playoffs.

“If everything goes how [we] planned, we’ll clinch a spot in the SWAC tournament,” Jones said. “The senior class, unfortunately, hadn’t played in one SWAC tournament in four years so that’s definitely a positive for us, but it's also getting us going.”

Jones says it's not about how you start, it's how you finish, adding that it's all about getting hot at the right time.

The Bulldogs will try to maintain their current standing when they take on Alcorn State this weekend.