The Trash Pandas will not finish their series against the Biloxi Shuckers due to weather concerns created by Hurricane Ida.

"Due to the approach of Hurricane Ida towards the Gulf Coast, today’s game between the Biloxi Shuckers and the Rocket City Trash Pandas has been cancelled. Sunday’s game has also been cancelled," the Shuckers said in a release.

These games will not be made up since the teams do not play each other again this year.