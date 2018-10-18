Week 9: Game of the Week Preview

Last Friday, Brewer Football secured its spot in the history books.

“That was our goal this year to make history,” Brewer Senior Tanner Cobb said.

The Patriots stomped over Guntersville taking their place in this years 5A Region 8 playoffs.

“You know haven’t made the playoffs in about 19 years,” Brewer Coach Geoff Walters said.

The last time the Brewer football program saw post season play was in 1999!

Coach Walters said it's a huge goal his team has accomplished.

The team decided to set another goal now that they've made it into the post season.

“A victory would secure a home playoff in the first round. Huge game one of the biggest games in recent history for Brewer High School,” Coach Walters said.

This still isn't enough for this team. They have one more feat to accomplish this season; bring fans to the games.

“Change the atmosphere at Brewer because it hadn’t been a great atmosphere since I got here, but it’s changed this year and we’ve had a big turnout of crowd,” Cobb said about the school spirit at Brewer.

Before this season, Coach Walters said the stands at home game were usually empty.

That isn't the case for East Limestone though. Head Coach Jeff Pugh said the community always shows up on Friday nights. They are very supportive of the Indians football team.

Just like the Patriots, East Limestone is focused on post season dreams.

“And we got to get this so we can get a playoff game and a home playoff game,” East Limestone Senior Andrew Parris said.

“If we can win, we know we’re in, otherwise it goes for the next week,” East Limestone Head Coach Jeff Pugh said.

So, it's the Patriots versus the Indians Friday night to see who will have home field advantage for round one of the playoffs.