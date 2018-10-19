Clear

Week 9 Friday Night Football

Check out the highlights from the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 10:54 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 11:29 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

We are closing out the regular season with only a few weeks left. Here are the highlights and scores from around the Tennessee Valley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events