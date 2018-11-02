It's the regular season finale!
A lot of history was made in Week 11 including Falkville earning their first undfeated season in school history.
North Jackson's Lee Witherspoon is now the AHSAA record holder for most touchdowns in a season. He had 54 this year, incredible.
See both teams write themsevles in the history books in tonight's Friday Night Football Show.
Related Content
- Week 11 Friday Night Football Show
- Week 8 Friday Night Football Show
- Week 10 Friday Night Football Show
- Week 6: Friday Night Football
- Friday Night Football Week 7
- Week 9 Friday Night Football
- Week 5: Friday Night Football
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Week 11
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard
- Friday Night Football, week 7 recap
Scroll for more content...