Week 11 Friday Night Football Show

Scores and highlights from this week's football games

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 10:49 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 10:52 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's the regular season finale!

A lot of history was made in Week 11 including Falkville earning their first undfeated season in school history.

North Jackson's Lee Witherspoon is now the AHSAA record holder for most touchdowns in a season. He had 54 this year, incredible. 

See both teams write themsevles in the history books in tonight's Friday Night Football Show. 

