Week 10: Austin vs James Clemens Game of the Week preview

Defending champs, the Austin Black Bears, are zoning in on their next opponent.

“We’re trying to prepare to win the next game, which happens to be for the region championship," Austin Football Coach Jeremy Perkins said.

It just so happens their next competitor, James Clemens, is looking for its first region title.

"Trying to make some history here and win a region championship,” James Clemens Senior Daevion Davis said.

Austin and James Clemens both have a perfect 6-0 region record.

Austin Senior Cade Jenkins said this game is on another level because of the records.

“It’s a true region championship game,” James Clemens Football Coach Wade Waldrop said.

One team's impeccable season will be cut short on Friday.

“We got to win the region, there’s no other option, we just got to win it” Jenkins said.

These two football programs came into this season with the same goal: to win the region championship. Austin has won the region the last three years, but James Clemens is looking for its first region championship win.

The Jets have worked hard to avenge their tough season last year.

“We’ve had highs and lows, ups and downs, but we’ve just stuck with it,” Daevion Davis said about their 3-7 2017 season.

Hard work paying off, Jets now on a six game winning streak.

We'll see who win this marquee game, between two of the best programs in 7A.

“We feel like we’ve been working on all year to be ready to play our best football,” Wade Waldrop said.