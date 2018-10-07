Week 7: Game of the Week Preview

Imagine a household with a 35-year high school coaching veteran, a Tennessee head coach and another high school coach in his first year as head man in charge. Well, meet the Pruitt's.

Dale Pruitt has been coaching high school football in the Tennessee Valley for more than 35 years. He's currently the head coach at Albertville High School, but he also coached at Pisgah, Plainview and Fort Payne.

“A lot of teams have got to win for it to be a good weekend at the Pruitt household,” Dale Pruitt said.

What he means is that both his sons, Jeremy and Luke, are following in his footsteps and are the coaches at their own schools.

Jeremy Pruitt is the head ball coach at the University of Tennessee, and Luke Pruitt is the head coach at Pisgah High School.

“He’s changing a program, Jeremy’s trying to change a program. We kind of in a change. This is our fourth year at Albertville,” Dale Pruitt said about his sons at their respective schools.

At one point in time, both Jeremy and Luke served as an assistant coach on Dale's coaching staff.

Dale Pruitt is a legendary coach in the state of Alabama.

One of Pruitt's current running backs, Jacob Dendy, said that he knows the game of football so well and that he is honored to be a part of his team at Albertville.

This week, the Aggies' will travel the 63 miles north to Hazel Green High School for a region matchup against the Trojans.

“They play very hard. They’re a well-coached team,” Hazel Green Head Coach, Smitty Grider, said about his team's opponent this week.

The Trojans said they are ready to face the legendary Coach Pruitt and his Albertville team.

“We’ve been watching a lot of film. I think we’re confident in what we can do. As long as we do what we’re supposed to do and what we’re coached to do, I think we’ll be pretty successful,” Garret Cross, Hazel Green Senior, said about the Aggies.

Smitty Grider also said that this week's game should be very evenly matched which makes for a good competition and a fun game.

Both of these teams are looking for the win Friday night to add a region game win in its record books for the season.