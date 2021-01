ABC News coverage of the violence at the U.S. Capitol prevented Wednesday's episode of Jeopardy! from airing at its usual 3 p.m. spot.

WAAY 31 will broadcast Wednesday's Jeopardy! episode at 12:36 a.m. tonight.

Jeopardy will return to its regular 3 p.m. spot on Thursday.

Thursday and Friday's episodes are the final ones to be hosted by Alex Trebek, who died last year.