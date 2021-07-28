Wednesday stays dry but dangerous heat continues

The typical overnight fog is clearing to sunny skies Wednesday. You will also noticed the smoke and haze from the Western wildfires still drifting through North Alabama. Besides the dangerous heat the other big story is that we're back to dry conditions Wednesday through Friday. These mostly sunny skies will allow for temperatures to rapidly rise each morning today through Saturday.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s through Saturday with "feels like" temperatures as hot as 110°. In fact, this may warrant an Excessive Heat Warning, which is more serious than a Heat Advisory. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat index will reach 110 degrees or more or the air temperature is expected to be greater than 105 degrees.

This heat wave ends during the weekend as rain coverage increases and temperatures drop by Sunday. Some storms can be on the stronger side, capable of producing damaging wind and hail, in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rain. Temperatures actually drop below average - in the upper 80s, with the return of the rain and storms.