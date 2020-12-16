Wednesday marks one-year anniversary of deadly tornadoes in Lawrence County

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the tornadoes that ran through Lawrence County.

It claimed the lives of both Chase and Keisha Godsey.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Town Creek Police Chief, Jerry Garrett, about the progress the community has made this year. Garrett said this community is unrecognizable from this time last year.

We asked him what the community has done to help people recover from the tornado.

“Oh man, probably the easier question would be ‘what haven’t they done?’" said Garrett. “Neighbors just, and non-neighbors, people from even out of state, so many were here just cutting up trees and cleaning debris and clearing them up.”

Mary Nichols said everyone who lives on Blue Shallow Road has come together this past year.

“I think most of all was just trying to be there for each other and just cleaning up and taking care of things and just trying to get it back to normal," said Nichols. "It’s never going to be normal, but basically, that’s what we did.”

Even though the road appears to be back to normal, Nichols said Dec. 16, 2019 will always stick with her.

"Our lives will always have this embedded. This is always with us and the people we’ve met along the way, the people that have been here. Hopefully, I just hope lives continue to go on and we always remember the ones that are gone,” Nichols said.

One way Nichols is remembering Keisha Godsey is by putting out her neighbor's favorite Christmas lights.

Nichols told us this past year, her street has truly become a community because of the tornado.