More details expected in investigation into deadly Jackson County dock fire

A Jackson County community in mourning wants answers about what caused the deadly fire at the county marina.
On Wednesday, investigators will try to find those answers. They plan to search a different area of Lake Guntersville in hopes of finding the boat where the fire started. Crews still need to recover 29 of the 35 boats.
We still don't know the cause of the fire, but the Scottsboro fire chief said they are following leads. Investigators with ATF, the State Fire Marshal's Office and more agencies are expected to be at the dock Wednesday.
While a community waits for answers, they're coming together to mourn.
"It's a little community. Everybody knows everybody, and I don't even know what to say. It just hurts," said Christopher King, who grew up in Scottsboro.
On Tuesday, the coroner would not release the gender of the victims but said the children were 7, 9, 10 and 16 years old. The oldest sibling was 19. He said some of the victims were found inside the boats and at least one of the victims drowned.
"Our park is small. It doesn't matter if you're on a Dock A or if you're on the transit dock or if you're on the B dock. We're all just family and friends, and this is just devastating. There's no other word for it. A tragic loss of life. A tragic loss. Those babies didn't make it," said Julie Jackson, who witnessed the fire.
The fire chief said they don't believe there are any victims unaccounted for at this point, but as they continue to recover more boats, they'll stay vigilant.
