Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Wednesday at 6: The impact of craft beer on Huntsville, all of Alabama

Please join us

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 8:07 AM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Craft beer has become big business in Alabama.

WAAY-31 anchor Bill Young discovered the big financial gains since the state began to loosen rules on brewers a decade ago.

Join us at 6 to find out how much it means to our economy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events