Wednesday at 6: Sex trafficking on the rise in Huntsville

Tonight at 6 p.m. WAAY 31 takes a look at something horrific happening right here in our community: Sex Trafficking.

Our Najahe Sherman speaks with a sex trafficking survivor who explains why this area has become an epicenter for this type of activity.

MORE COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

* Housing market booming in Madison County

* WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Veterans Choice

* Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall reflects on wife's suicide eight months after her death

* WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Protecting Patients