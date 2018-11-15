Weather will keep Athens High School from opening until after the holidays

WAAY 31 contacted the Athens City Schools superintendent, Trey Holladay, and he said the new high school will not be opening on Monday like it was planned to.

Instead, Holladay says it won’t open until after the holidays, and it may not be soon after them. He didn’t set a date or a specific timeline, because he said they’re going to be assessing everything day-by-day.

Holladay said the school isn’t opening on time mostly due to weather, because the roadwork that’s needed to be done isn’t finished. There are also a few parts of the school that still aren’t completed yet either.

Holladay said, despite the news, he’s been getting overwhelming support from students and their parents saying they don’t mind staying at the middle school for now, as long as everyone is safe.

He said that the classrooms are ready, and some teachers are even already moving their things in Thursday and Friday.