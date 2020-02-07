Weather pushes back clean-up efforts at Jackson County Park

Clean-up crews are working to remove debris from the water at Jackson County Park, despite the weather this week.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says crews had to stop for about a half a day on Wednesday because of the weather, but now they are back to work.

Officials say crews are removing pieces of boats and trying to clean the contaminated water.

The Jackson County EMA also says when it rains a lot, it makes clean-up a little more difficult. Crews have to move their equipment further up shore as the water gets higher.

"It's typical Alabama Winter weather. There's not a lot you can do to change it. You just work around it and modify your plan and move on," said Director of Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, Paul Smith.

Jackson County EMA says they are monitoring the weather foretasted for next week and will have crews stop working if conditions become dangerous.