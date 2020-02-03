Weather could suspend clean-up of Jackson County Park

It could take several more weeks for crews to clean up Jackson County Park and re-open the marina. That's because the county Emergency Management Agency says the possibility for thunderstorms this week could postpone clean-up efforts.

Crews are operating a tall metal crane to remove debris from the water. The EMA says because of this equipment, crews cannot work in any lightening or strong winds.

"It's overwhelming to look at it," said Scottsboro resident, Von Dulaney.

Von Dulaney has lived in Scottsboro all his life and says when he came to his favorite fishing spot after a massive fire last monday, he couldn't believe what he saw.

"It's a lot worse than I thought it was. You see it on television but it doesn't really do it justice to how devastating it is," said Dulaney.

He says he hopes the marina is cleaned up and open to the public soon.

"Get the debris out of the way and rebuild, and the ones that lived here can come back. Maybe it will be better than ever," said Dulaney.

But that may not happen for a while. Jackson County EMA says with the possibility of bad weather this week, clean-up crews may have to take a break.

"It would put us back as far as their schedule and what they want to do this week," said Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director, Paul Smith.

Smith said crews can work in rain, but it's unsafe for them to work in severe weather.

"They have to work off that barge. Plus the barge is made out of steel and it's on the water," said Smith.

Dulaney says even if clean-up efforts have to stop temporarily, he knows the job will eventually get done.

"It might postpone it but there are some pretty tough people around here," said Dulaney.

The Jackson County EMA said originally they predicted clean-up would take a few weeks, but if there's severe weather, it could be more than a month.