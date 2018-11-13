Weather could keep Athens High School from opening on time

A school set to open next week may not actually open on time because of the weather.

The new Athens High School on Highway 31 is supposed to open on Monday, November 19th, but that could change.

WAAY 31 got reaction from students and parents.

“Usually when a kid leaves a school, you’re done the last day of your eighth grade year, like ‘I will never come back!’ and now, she’s in her senior year, and she had to start back in the school that she swore she’d never set foot in again," said Khristi Bravo.

If anyone is ready for the new Athens High School to open, it’s Bravo and her daughter, Madison.

Right now, high schoolers are a little cramped but making do at the middle school while the new high school is in its finishing stages of construction. But, after hearing weather may have an impact on that construction, a lot of people are upset.

“The thought that the inclement weather is an issue is absurd," Bravo said. "We live in Alabama. If you don’t like the weather, wait a minute.“

Bravo said she expected the school to open at the beginning of the new year, but after school officials announced it would open next Monday, she and her daughter got excited.

But now, because of turning lanes that need to be paved and sidewalks that need to be poured, that might not happen.

“We got our hopes up about it, like ‘Gee, it might happen before Thanksgiving! This is great,’ and now they’re saying it might not. I don’t see that as an option. Make up your mind. Make a decision and stick with it," Bravo said.

WAAY 31 reached out to school officials to see if they could provide the amount of weather delays they’ve had since the construction started, but they didn’t have a number to give us.

Others WAAY 31 spoke with told me they’re not worried about it, saying everything will happen like it’s supposed to.

"I mean they’re trying their hardest. You can’t really help what the weather does, for real," Pria Crutcher said. "I feel like they’re eventually going to be done in time. I feel like we’re at least going to have a semester in the school.”

WAAY 31 spoke to officials with Athens City Schools and they say we should know more about the school’s opening either Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

For the school to open on Monday, it must pass a state inspection this Thursday.

An open house is scheduled for all currently enrolled students and their parents on Sunday, November 18th, from 3:00-5:00 p.m.