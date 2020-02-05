Clear
Weather could impact some Madison County projects

This morning construction projects in our area could see a delay because of the severe weather we're tracking. That includes the road project on Old Highway 431 between Cove Park and Cherry Tree Road in Madison county.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 5:38 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

County officials say the 1 year and 2 month long project could take longer than expected because their set end date doesn't account for weather delays. Severe weather can present a safety risk for construction crews so they will have to delay work. People who live here say, this road floods often because it's close to the flint river. They also say this project is worth the wait to get the one-lane bridges replaced. County officials say the plan is to expand all four one lane bridges to 2 lanes and add bike paths. This project is set to cost more than 12 million dollars.

