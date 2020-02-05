Weather could impact some Madison County projects

County officials say the 1 year and 2 month long project could take longer than expected because their set end date doesn't account for weather delays. Severe weather can present a safety risk for construction crews so they will have to delay work. People who live here say, this road floods often because it's close to the flint river. They also say this project is worth the wait to get the one-lane bridges replaced. County officials say the plan is to expand all four one lane bridges to 2 lanes and add bike paths. This project is set to cost more than 12 million dollars.