Weather could delay re-opening of Old Highway 431

Commute times for some people could be going up and weather this week, may only make it last longer.

Today, the Madison County Engineer said a project on Old Highway 431 could take longer than the planned 450 days.

The area between Cove Park and Cherry Tree Road on Old Highway 431 was closed off yesterday and crews are working to replace a one-lane bridge.

Right now the county has signs up blocking off the road. The County Engineer told WAAY 31 flooding could be an issue this week and weather like this could push the project completion date back days or even weeks.

"We use that portion of Old 431 as a short cut," said resident, Bill Mordan

"To get to different work areas or shopping, so there are going to be people who are pretty upset about this," said resident, Debbie Holliday

People who live near Old Highway 431 say the road is used often.

"To pick up people along that path is going to be very difficult and it's going to be frustrating to people. They are going to complain," said Holliday

Debbie Holliday said she was shocked after learning it could take 450 days to replace the bridge.

"I think that's terrible, I'm sorry that it's going to take that long," said Holliday.

The County Engineer told WAAY 31 it could take even longer because weather isn't factored into the project timeline.

"Of course, you would like to have it done quicker, but having it done is a good thing," said Mordan.

The county says this week's rain and possible thunderstorms could be a safety hazard for crews and impact their ability to get work done.

"There are still very swampy areas. The region that Old 431 goes through floods often," said Mordan.

"You can't choose what day it's going to rain or how hard it's going to rain," said Holliday.

Even though the county says it might be more time before the road re-opens, most neighbors think the bridge replacement is worth the wait.

"You can't do anything about it, of course, but I think things need to get fixed," said Holliday.

"It's kind of like, we are having to put up with progress," said Mordan.

The County Engineer tells WAAY 31 the contractor determines what weather conditions crews can work in and usually it depends on the level of flooding and what part of the project is being done.