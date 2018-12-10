Weather could cause delay for students in Limestone Co., officials say

Weather will affect school start times for many students tomorrow. That could include students in Limestone County schools.

School officials are already monitoring the roads to make sure they're safe for buses.

While other schools have already decided to delay school on Tuesday, so far, the call has not been made in Limestone County. For now, school will start at the normal time.

The district's Director of Transportation and Safety told WAAY 31 the district is working closely with county commissioners and the sheriff’s office to make sure that roads are safe before any buses start their routes in the morning.

“Any time you’ve got this much rain and this much moisture in the air and on the ground, and then tonight’s forecast looks to be in the mid-twenties, you’ve got some potential for problems in the morning," said Rusty Bates.

Bates is the Director of Transportation and Safety for Limestone County Schools and says, with the weather we’re expected to have tonight, he and his staff are preparing for the possibility of standing water and even black ice.

“Especially when you’re dealing with black ice, the concern is not seeing it until it’s too late," Bates said. "And that’s a big problem with some of our earliest routes.”

Bates says the district’s bus drivers are well-trained, but when it comes to bad weather, anything can happen.

“Buses are safe, but they’re also very large vehicles. And they also sit up tall, so any type of skidding and sliding can cause a major issue as far as getting that bus back under control," he said.

That’s why he and his staff have already started monitoring the roads to see if the weather will have an impact on students arriving to school in the morning.

“Today, we’ve already been out, looking at the roads, seeing where our water is standing.”

Bates says the safety of the students is always most important.

“We’re going to err on the side of caution if we need to," he said. "We’re about safety and I want to see our kids arrive at school safely.”

Bates told WAAY 31 that school officials should know if the weather will have an impact on bus routes Monday night or Tuesday morning, and if it does have an impact, a decision to delay or cancel school would be made before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.