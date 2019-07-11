Weather causes damage, delays in Huntsville

Thursday’s weather in Huntsville has caused some damages and delays, including:

* A tree is down on a house on Holmes Avenue.

* The awning at the Marathon gas station on Pratt Avenue has blown off.

* The Huntsville Police Department has closed North Memorial Parkway - on the Parkway access - from University Drive to Oakwood Avenue for utility work.

* Church Street is closed from Cook Avenue to Pratt Avenue, also for utility work.

* Several downed tree limbs are being reported on University and Yukon drives.

* The Huntsville Police Department reports that the access road NB Memorial Parkway at Cook Avenue and Cook Avenue are closed due to flooding.

* Shopping carts were reported to be blowing around and some even getting airborne at Costco on Memorial Parkway.

Seeing damage where you are? If you can do so safely, send us photos at share@waaytv.com

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com for the latest on today’s weather.