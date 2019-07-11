Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Escaped inmate turns himself into Limestone County authorities Full Story
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Weather causes damage, delays in Huntsville

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com for the latest on today’s weather

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 2:29 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 3:48 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Thursday’s weather in Huntsville has caused some damages and delays, including:

* A tree is down on a house on Holmes Avenue.

* The awning at the Marathon gas station on Pratt Avenue has blown off.

* The Huntsville Police Department has closed North Memorial Parkway - on the Parkway access - from University Drive to Oakwood Avenue for utility work.

* Church Street is closed from Cook Avenue to Pratt Avenue, also for utility work.

* Several downed tree limbs are being reported on University and Yukon drives.

* The Huntsville Police Department reports that the access road NB Memorial Parkway at Cook Avenue and Cook Avenue are closed due to flooding.

* Shopping carts were reported to be blowing around and some even getting airborne at Costco on Memorial Parkway.

Seeing damage where you are? If you can do so safely, send us photos at share@waaytv.com

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com for the latest on today’s weather.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events